Chile relleno in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about El Bolero - Design District
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Chile Relleno De Queso
|$20.00
poblano, oaxaca & monterey jack cheese, cremini mushroom, habanero sauce
More about La Calle Doce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|CHEESE CHILE RELLENO
|$12.95
|CHILE RELLENO DE MARISCOS
|$18.95
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Matt's Famous Chile Relleno
|$14.95
Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.
|NO. 9 Chile Relleno
|$10.75
Hand battered Anaheim pepper, stuffed with ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, Texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice
More about del sur tacos
del sur tacos
720 E. Jefferson Blvd, Dallas
|CHILE RELLENO
|$4.99
Poblano pepper stuffed with panela cheese and a touch of mexican cream, pomegranate & cilantro.
More about Fernando's Midway
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Lunch Chile Relleno
|$13.75
Chile Relleno - Roasted poblano pepper filled with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken, topped with ranchera sauce and served with vegetables, Mexican rice and beans
|Chile Relleno
|$12.00
Roasted poblano pepper filled with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken, topped with ranchera sauce