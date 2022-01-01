Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno De Queso$20.00
poblano, oaxaca & monterey jack cheese, cremini mushroom, habanero sauce
More about El Bolero - Design District
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE CHILE RELLENO$12.95
CHILE RELLENO DE MARISCOS$18.95
More about La Calle Doce
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matt's Famous Chile Relleno$14.95
Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.
NO. 9 Chile Relleno$10.75
Hand battered Anaheim pepper, stuffed with ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, Texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Banner pic

 

del sur tacos

720 E. Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILE RELLENO$4.99
Poblano pepper stuffed with panela cheese and a touch of mexican cream, pomegranate & cilantro.
More about del sur tacos
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chile Relleno$13.75
Chile Relleno - Roasted poblano pepper filled with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken, topped with ranchera sauce and served with vegetables, Mexican rice and beans
Chile Relleno$12.00
Roasted poblano pepper filled with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken, topped with ranchera sauce
More about Fernando's Midway
Item pic

 

José

4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno$19.00
More about José
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CHILE RELLENO$12.95
BEEF CHILE RELLENO$12.95
More about La Calle Doce

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Pies

Pepperoni Pizza

Beef Soup

Ceviche

Spicy Noodles

Filet Mignon

Yellow Curry

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston