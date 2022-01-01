Chili burgers in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chili burgers
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Loon Bar and Grill
3028 N. Hall St., Dallas
|Ben's Chili Burger
|$10.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TLC Vegan Kitchen
1930 North Coit Road, Richardson
|The Cheesy Chili Burger
|$10.00
Choice of Fire Grilled Impossible Patty or Bean Patty, Grilled onions, with House Made Chili & Queso on a Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles on the side.
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas
|Pitch Fork Chili Burger
|$11.69
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, House Made Beef Chili, and Onions.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Chili Cheese Burger
|$12.45
brisket chili, cheddar, house-pickled jalapeños, challah bun