Chili burgers in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve chili burgers

The Loon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Loon Bar and Grill

3028 N. Hall St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Ben's Chili Burger$10.95
More about The Loon Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

1930 North Coit Road, Richardson

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Cheesy Chili Burger$10.00
Choice of Fire Grilled Impossible Patty or Bean Patty, Grilled onions, with House Made Chili & Queso on a Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles on the side.
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
Item pic

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pitch Fork Chili Burger$11.69
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, House Made Beef Chili, and Onions.
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Burger$12.45
brisket chili, cheddar, house-pickled jalapeños, challah bun
More about Maple Landing

