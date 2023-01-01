Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve chili dogs

JG’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers - 12101 Greenville Avenue

12101 Greenville Avenue Suite 109, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog (all beef 1/4lb)$6.25
All beef 1/4lb hot dog served on a bun, topped with chili (no beans) and cheddar cheese
More about JG’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers - 12101 Greenville Avenue
Item pic

 

Snuffers - Greenville Ave -

3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Giant Chili Dog$9.69
Half pounds, all beef hot dog with cheddar cheese, mustard and red onions served with fries, and chili on the side.
More about Snuffers - Greenville Ave -
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Dog Special$9.99
National Chili Dog Day!!
Bun, Hot Dog, Chili, shredded Cheese, Jalapeños, onions.
More about Roy G's
The Pour House image

 

Phd - Pour House Dallas

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Dog$13.50
More about Phd - Pour House Dallas

