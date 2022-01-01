Chocolate cake in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.95
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Chocolate Cake
|$16.00
FRENCH FRIES
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|Chocolate Cake
|$15.00
triple chocolate, strawberry compote
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Chocolate Flourless Cake
|$8.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Off the Bone Barbeque
1734 South Lamar St., Dallas
|Triple Chocolate Pecan Cake
Rose's homemade family recipe with three kinds of yummy chocolate and pecans. **Must give 24hr notice for a whole cake. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Chocolate Seduction Cake
|$13.00
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Chocolate Flourless Cake
|$8.00
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Chocolate Flourless Cake
|$8.00
Yardbird
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake
|$21.00
Nutella frosting, Bourbon salted caramel, vanilla ice cream
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AvoEatery
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Chocolate Cake Slice
|$5.25
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.95
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
6100 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar
208 S. Akard, Dallas
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$12.00
House-Made Fudge / Vanilla Ice Cream / Seasonal Berries
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Social Pie
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Social Chocolate Cakes
|$9.00