Chocolate cake in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve chocolate cake

La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.95
More about La Calle Doce
Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$16.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Carte Blanche image

 

Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate cake Gluten Free$5.00
More about Carte Blanche
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$15.00
triple chocolate, strawberry compote
More about Royal 38
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Flourless Cake$8.00
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Off the Bone Barbeque

1734 South Lamar St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Pecan Cake
Rose's homemade family recipe with three kinds of yummy chocolate and pecans. **Must give 24hr notice for a whole cake. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**
More about Off the Bone Barbeque
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.95
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar

2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Seduction Cake$13.00
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Flourless Cake$8.00
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Flourless Cake$8.00
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Item pic

 

Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake$21.00
Nutella frosting, Bourbon salted caramel, vanilla ice cream
More about Yardbird
Chocolate Cake Slice image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AvoEatery

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (430 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake Slice$5.25
More about AvoEatery
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.95
More about La Calle Doce
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

6100 Luther Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar image

 

Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar

208 S. Akard, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$12.00
House-Made Fudge / Vanilla Ice Cream / Seasonal Berries
More about Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar
Social Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Social Pie

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1675 reviews)
Takeout
Social Chocolate Cakes$9.00
More about Social Pie

