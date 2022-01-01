Chocolate chip cookies in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Zalat Pizza
4980 Belt Line Rd, Suite 180, Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Carte Blanche
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
Brown butter and Valrhona chocolate with hints of molasses and vanilla. Slight crunch on the outside, soft on the inside.
FRENCH FRIES
Company Cafe & Bar
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.50
A pair of chocolate chip cookies. Pint sized, perfect for milk.
Hatchways Café
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Soft and chewy with sea salt and chocolate chunks - a staff favorite
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.50
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$0.99
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Off the Bone Barbeque
1734 South Lamar St., Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies
Rose's chocolate chip pecan cookies. **Must give 24hr notice for a dozen cookies. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
2202 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.49
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas
|Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.49
Zalat Pizza
4007B Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Zalat Pizza
11613 N Central Expy, Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
PIZZA
Zalat Pizza
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.49
Loro Dallas
1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas
|Salted Chocolate Chip Toffee Cookie
|$3.75
one cookie per order **gluten, dairy, egg, tree nuts
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
6100 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips