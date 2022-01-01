Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
  Dallas
  Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dallas restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Zalat Pizza

4980 Belt Line Rd, Suite 180, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Zalat Pizza
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Brown butter and Valrhona chocolate with hints of molasses and vanilla. Slight crunch on the outside, soft on the inside.
More about Carte Blanche
Company Cafe & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
A pair of chocolate chip cookies. Pint sized, perfect for milk.
More about Company Cafe & Bar
Item pic

 

Hatchways Café

2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Soft and chewy with sea salt and chocolate chunks - a staff favorite
More about Hatchways Café
Dalat Restaurant & Bar image

 

Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.50
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies$0.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Red Stix Asian Street Food image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Off the Bone Barbeque

1734 South Lamar St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies
Rose's chocolate chip pecan cookies. **Must give 24hr notice for a dozen cookies. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**
More about Off the Bone Barbeque
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

2202 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.49
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Item pic

BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.49
More about OAK'D BBQ
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.49
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Zalat Pizza

4007B Lemmon Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Zalat Pizza
Item pic

 

Zalat Pizza

11613 N Central Expy, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Zalat Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

2519 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (8657 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Zalat Pizza
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.49
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Item pic

 

Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Chocolate Chip Toffee Cookie$3.75
one cookie per order **gluten, dairy, egg, tree nuts
More about Loro Dallas
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

6100 Luther Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
More about SusieCakes

