Chocolate mousse in
Dallas
/
Dallas
/
Chocolate Mousse
Dallas restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Bad Chicken
6030 Luther Lane Ste 130, Dallas
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cup
$5.99
Layers of oreo crumbs and silky smooth chocolate mousse
More about Bad Chicken
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
10920 garland rd, Dallas
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$6.95
More about Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
