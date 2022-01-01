Clam chowder in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve clam chowder
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill
Rockfish Seafood Grill
7639 Campbell Rd. #800, Dallas
|New England Clam Chowder - Cup
|$5.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
|New England Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$7.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
More about Dock Local Uptown
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|New England Clam Chowder
New England clam chowder, bacon, chives served with house chips.
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Frozen New England Clam Chowder (Quart)
|$14.99