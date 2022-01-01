Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill

7639 Campbell Rd. #800, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$5.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$7.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill
New England Clam Chowder image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder
New England clam chowder, bacon, chives served with house chips.
More about Dock Local Uptown
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Frozen New England Clam Chowder (Quart)$14.99
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder$6.95
Creamy based clam chowder soup mixed with red potatoes and celery.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Chicken Fried Steaks

Tamales

Turkey Wraps

Nachos

Mango Sticky Rice

Lo Mein

Popcorn Chicken

Gumbo

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston