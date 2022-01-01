Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$9.49
Fresh mixed salad greens, topped with all-natural chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, tomatoes, fresh avocado, chopped egg and bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
1/2 Cobb Salad$5.89
More about Awake - Addison
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Cobb Salad$26.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steakhouse Cobb Salad$16.00
Bleu cheese, hard-boiled eggs, lardons, roasted corn, tomatoes, and chopped iceberg-- Choice of grilled chicken breast, grilled sirloin, or ancho chili-rubbed shrimp --Avocado ranch dressing. Gluten Free.
Steakhouse Cobb Salad$21.00
Choice of grilled chicken breast, sirloin, or ancho chili-rubbed shrimp - bleu cheese,
hardboiled eggs, lardons, roasted corn, tomatoes, and chopped Iceberg
tossed in an avocado ranch dressing. Gluten Free.
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
The Pour House image

 

The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, guacamole, with diced tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, cheddar jack cheese on a bed of mixed greens
Sub shrimp for $2
More about The Pour House
CHICKEN COBB SALAD image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
More about Standard Service Dallas
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Frankie's Downtown

1303 Main Street, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cobb Salad$13.00
Fresh Mixed Greens, Roasted Deli Turkey, Mixed Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ripe Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg and Julienne Cucumber
More about Frankie's Downtown
Item pic

 

Rise & Thyme - The Exchange

211 S. Akard st., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$13.00
More about Rise & Thyme - The Exchange

