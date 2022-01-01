Cobb salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Awake - Addison
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Cobb Salad
|$9.49
Fresh mixed salad greens, topped with all-natural chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, tomatoes, fresh avocado, chopped egg and bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
|1/2 Cobb Salad
|$5.89
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Seafood Cobb Salad
|$26.00
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Steakhouse Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Bleu cheese, hard-boiled eggs, lardons, roasted corn, tomatoes, and chopped iceberg-- Choice of grilled chicken breast, grilled sirloin, or ancho chili-rubbed shrimp --Avocado ranch dressing. Gluten Free.
|Steakhouse Cobb Salad
|$21.00
Choice of grilled chicken breast, sirloin, or ancho chili-rubbed shrimp - bleu cheese,
hardboiled eggs, lardons, roasted corn, tomatoes, and chopped Iceberg
tossed in an avocado ranch dressing. Gluten Free.
More about The Pour House
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, guacamole, with diced tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, cheddar jack cheese on a bed of mixed greens
Sub shrimp for $2
More about Standard Service Dallas
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
More about Frankie's Downtown
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Frankie's Downtown
1303 Main Street, Dallas
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Mixed Greens, Roasted Deli Turkey, Mixed Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ripe Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg and Julienne Cucumber