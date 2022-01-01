Coconut curry in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve coconut curry
Howard Wang's Uptown
3223 Lemmon Avenue #103, Dallas
|Thai Coconut Curry Lunch
|$0.00
asian eggplant, red bell pepper, carrot, onion, and basil
TJ's Seafood Market Grill - Royal
6025 Royal Lane. Ste 110, Dallas
|Coconut Curry Mussels
|$0.00
Banh Mi Station - 1818 Sylvan Ave
1818 Sylvan Ave, Dallas
|BRISKET IN COCONUT CURRY
|$11.95
Shredded oven-roasted brisket in Thai-coconut curry
Howard Wang's Preston Hollow - 4343 West Northwest Highway #345
4343 West Northwest Highway #345, Dallas
|Thai Coconut Curry Dinner(GF)
|$0.00
asian eggplant, red bellpepper, carrot, onion, and basil
|Thai Coconut Curry Lunch
|$10.00
asian eggplant, red bellpepper, carrot, onion, and basil