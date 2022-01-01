Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve coconut curry

Consumer pic

 

Howard Wang's Uptown

3223 Lemmon Avenue #103, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Coconut Curry Lunch$0.00
asian eggplant, red bell pepper, carrot, onion, and basil
More about Howard Wang's Uptown
Consumer pic

 

TJ's Seafood Market Grill - Royal

6025 Royal Lane. Ste 110, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Curry Mussels$0.00
More about TJ's Seafood Market Grill - Royal
Item pic

 

Banh Mi Station - 1818 Sylvan Ave

1818 Sylvan Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BRISKET IN COCONUT CURRY$11.95
Shredded oven-roasted brisket in Thai-coconut curry
More about Banh Mi Station - 1818 Sylvan Ave
Consumer pic

 

Howard Wang's Preston Hollow - 4343 West Northwest Highway #345

4343 West Northwest Highway #345, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Coconut Curry Dinner(GF)$0.00
asian eggplant, red bellpepper, carrot, onion, and basil
Thai Coconut Curry Lunch$10.00
asian eggplant, red bellpepper, carrot, onion, and basil
More about Howard Wang's Preston Hollow - 4343 West Northwest Highway #345
Consumer pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Sauce 1 pint$6.99
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen

