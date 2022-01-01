Coconut soup in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve coconut soup
Sabaidee
5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas
|21. Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)
|$9.99
Creamy coconut based soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallion served with jasmine rice.
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) - HOT POT
|$17.99
Tangy coconut milk broth with white and green onions, mushroom, flavored with lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce, and lime juice.
|Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) - Bowl
|$6.99
Tangy coconut milk broth with white and green onions, mushroom, flavored with lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce, and lime juice.
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Noodle Thai Coconut Soup
|$12.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
|Bowl Thai Coconut Soup
|$10.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.
|Cup Thai Coconut Soup
|$5.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.
More about Sabaidee
Sabaidee
5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas
|21. Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)
|$10.99
Creamy coconut based soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallion served with jasmine rice.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Shirataki Noodle Thai Coconut Soup
|$15.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
|Bowl Thai Coconut Soup
|$10.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.
|Noodle Thai Coconut Soup
|$12.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Shirataki Noodle Thai Coconut Soup
|$14.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
|Cup Thai Coconut Soup
|$5.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.
|Bowl Thai Coconut Soup
|$10.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Bowl Chicken Coconut Soup
|$15.00
lemongrass poached chicken + coconut milk + straw mushroom + galangal + kaffir lime leaf
|Cup Chicken Coconut Soup
|$8.00
lemongrass poached chicken + coconut milk + straw mushroom + galangal + kaffir lime leaf