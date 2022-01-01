Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut soup in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve coconut soup

Item pic

 

Sabaidee

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
21. Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)$9.99
Creamy coconut based soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallion served with jasmine rice.
More about Sabaidee
Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) - Bowl image

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) - HOT POT$17.99
Tangy coconut milk broth with white and green onions, mushroom, flavored with lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce, and lime juice.
Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) - Bowl$6.99
Tangy coconut milk broth with white and green onions, mushroom, flavored with lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce, and lime juice.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Noodle Thai Coconut Soup$12.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
Bowl Thai Coconut Soup$10.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.
Cup Thai Coconut Soup$5.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Item pic

 

Sabaidee

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
21. Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)$10.99
Creamy coconut based soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallion served with jasmine rice.
More about Sabaidee
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Shirataki Noodle Thai Coconut Soup$15.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
Bowl Thai Coconut Soup$10.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.
Noodle Thai Coconut Soup$12.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shirataki Noodle Thai Coconut Soup$14.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
Cup Thai Coconut Soup$5.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.
Bowl Thai Coconut Soup$10.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Item pic

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Chicken Coconut Soup$15.00
lemongrass poached chicken + coconut milk + straw mushroom + galangal + kaffir lime leaf
Cup Chicken Coconut Soup$8.00
lemongrass poached chicken + coconut milk + straw mushroom + galangal + kaffir lime leaf
More about Pakpao-Design District

