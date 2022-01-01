Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve collard greens

The Foundry image

 

Chicken Scratch @ The Foundry

2303 Pittman St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Collard Greens$3.49
Collard Green$3.49
Fresh greens slow braised with smoked ham hock
More about Chicken Scratch @ The Foundry
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Babb Brothers BBQ

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens
Tender & delicious, sauteed to
perfection.
More about Babb Brothers BBQ
Collard Greens image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

LB Wings

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 3.6 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens
Tender & delicious, sauteed to
perfection.
More about LB Wings
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Collard Greens$4.00
Braised collard greens with bacon, onion and garlic.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$5.00
Collard Greens$11.00
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$3.75
Collard greens slow cooked with spices and smoked turkey
Collard Greens$3.75
Collard greens slow cooked with spices and smoked turkey
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Collard Greens$4.00
Braised collard greens with bacon, onion and garlic.
More about Street's Fine Chicken

