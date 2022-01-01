Collard greens in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve collard greens
Chicken Scratch @ The Foundry
2303 Pittman St., Dallas
|Side Collard Greens
|$3.49
Fresh greens slow braised with smoked ham hock
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Babb Brothers BBQ
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
|Collard Greens
Tender & delicious, sauteed to
perfection.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
LB Wings
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Southern Collard Greens
|$4.00
Braised collard greens with bacon, onion and garlic.
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Collard Greens
|$5.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Collard Greens
|$3.75
Collard greens slow cooked with spices and smoked turkey
