Cookies in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve cookies
More about Carte Blanche
Carte Blanche
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
Brown butter and Valrhona chocolate with hints of molasses and vanilla. Slight crunch on the outside, soft on the inside.
More about Marshall's BBQ Catering
Marshall's BBQ Catering
12895 Josey Lane, Farmers Branch
|Cowpoke - Potato Chips & Cookie
|$10.50
10 PERSON MINIMUM - Must select a 10 or more quantity count
Potato Chips & Cookie - Meat choice with a bun & BBQ sauce
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
2202 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.49
More about Son of a Butcher
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Son of a Butcher
2026 Greenville ave, Dallas
|Cookie Butter
|$6.00
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
6100 Luther Lane, Dallas
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie
|$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
More about Summer Series at
Summer Series at
1515 S Harwood St, Dallas
|Mrs. Fields Choc Chip Cookie
|$3.00