Cookies in Dallas

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Brown butter and Valrhona chocolate with hints of molasses and vanilla. Slight crunch on the outside, soft on the inside.
Cowpoke - Potato Chips & Cookie image

 

Marshall's BBQ Catering

12895 Josey Lane, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cowpoke - Potato Chips & Cookie$10.50
10 PERSON MINIMUM - Must select a 10 or more quantity count
Potato Chips & Cookie - Meat choice with a bun & BBQ sauce
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

2202 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.49
Item pic

BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.49
Cookie Butter image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Son of a Butcher

2026 Greenville ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Butter$6.00
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

6100 Luther Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
Item pic

 

Summer Series at

1515 S Harwood St, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mrs. Fields Choc Chip Cookie$3.00
Village Baking Company image

 

Village Baking Company

4529 Travis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gingersnap Cookie$2.40
