Crab cakes in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Awake - Addison
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$11.99
Two poached eggs with grilled lump crab cakes and tomato piled high on an English muffin, topped with creamy hollandaise.
More about Dive Coastal
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Add Crab Cakes 4Pcs
|$12.00
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
3 Crab Cakes with a Chorizo Squash Hash and topped with Tarter Sauce
More about Dakota's Steakhouse
Dakota's Steakhouse
600 North Akard Street, Dallas
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$29.00
Our Crabcakes are made with Jumbo lump Crab Meat and dressed with Aioli, whole grain mustard, fresh herbs, and panko. Served with a Frisee salad and Green Goddess Dressing
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
920 S Harwood St., Dallas
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
|Crab Cake
|$18.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Crab Cake (Uncooked)
|$6.99
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$34.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Banh Mi Station
Banh Mi Station
1818 Sylvan Ave, Dallas
|JACKFRUIT "CRAB CAKES"
|$10.50
Jackfruit + daikon mix "crab cake" served with our one-of-a-kind delicious vegan tartar sauce
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas
|Grilled Crab Cakes
|$14.95
2 grilled patty-sized crab meat, mixed bell peppers, onions, eggs and crushed crackers. Served with lemon butter sauce and rice & veggies.
|Fried Crab Cakes
|$16.95
Two patty-sized crab meat mixed with crushed crackers and deep fried. Served with lemon butter sauce and choice of 1 side.
|Single Grilled Crab Cake
|$9.00
More about Tricky Fish
Tricky Fish
7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas
|Crab Cakes
|$18.00
Remoulade, sweet & spicy slaw
More about State and Allen
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Crab Cakes & Eggs
|$16.75
chipotle mayo, two eggs, purple potato bacon’d hash
|Crab Cake Sammy
|$16.75
arugula, tomato, chipotle mayo, hoagie