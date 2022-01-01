Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Benedict$11.99
Two poached eggs with grilled lump crab cakes and tomato piled high on an English muffin, topped with creamy hollandaise.
More about Awake - Addison
Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Add Crab Cakes 4Pcs$12.00
Crab Cakes$15.00
3 Crab Cakes with a Chorizo Squash Hash and topped with Tarter Sauce
More about Dive Coastal
Dakota's Steakhouse image

 

Dakota's Steakhouse

600 North Akard Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$29.00
Our Crabcakes are made with Jumbo lump Crab Meat and dressed with Aioli, whole grain mustard, fresh herbs, and panko. Served with a Frisee salad and Green Goddess Dressing
More about Dakota's Steakhouse
Rex's Seafood and Market image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

920 S Harwood St., Dallas

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Crab Cake$18.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake (Uncooked)$6.99
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$34.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Item pic

 

Banh Mi Station

1818 Sylvan Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
JACKFRUIT "CRAB CAKES"$10.50
Jackfruit + daikon mix "crab cake" served with our one-of-a-kind delicious vegan tartar sauce
More about Banh Mi Station
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Crab Cakes$14.95
2 grilled patty-sized crab meat, mixed bell peppers, onions, eggs and crushed crackers. Served with lemon butter sauce and rice & veggies.
Fried Crab Cakes$16.95
Two patty-sized crab meat mixed with crushed crackers and deep fried. Served with lemon butter sauce and choice of 1 side.
Single Grilled Crab Cake$9.00
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Tricky Fish

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$18.00
Remoulade, sweet & spicy slaw
More about Tricky Fish
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes & Eggs$16.75
chipotle mayo, two eggs, purple potato bacon’d hash
Crab Cake Sammy$16.75
arugula, tomato, chipotle mayo, hoagie
More about State and Allen

