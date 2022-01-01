Crab fried rice in Dallas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine image

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Fried Rice$17.99
Stir fried rice with snow crab meat, eggs, green and white onions, and tomatoes. Flavored with shrimp paste with bean oil. Served with tempura battered shrimp on the side.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Family Thais Asian Bistro image

 

Family Thais Asian Bistro

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#.25 Crab Fried Rice$15.00
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
BROWN Crab Fried Rice$18.95
Crabmeat, brown rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
Crab Fried Rice$16.95
Crabmeat, jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Red Stix Asian Street Food image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$14.95
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$16.95
Crabmeat, jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
BROWN Crab Fried Rice$18.95
Crabmeat, brown rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
BROWN Crab Fried Rice$18.95
Crabmeat, brown rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
Crab Fried Rice$16.95
Crabmeat, jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Pakpao-Design District image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$23.00
More about Pakpao-Design District

