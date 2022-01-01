Crab fried rice in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve crab fried rice
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Crab Fried Rice
|$17.99
Stir fried rice with snow crab meat, eggs, green and white onions, and tomatoes. Flavored with shrimp paste with bean oil. Served with tempura battered shrimp on the side.
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|#.25 Crab Fried Rice
|$15.00
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|BROWN Crab Fried Rice
|$18.95
Crabmeat, brown rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
|Crab Fried Rice
|$16.95
Crabmeat, jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Crab Fried Rice
|$14.95
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Crab Fried Rice
|$16.95
Crabmeat, jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
|BROWN Crab Fried Rice
|$18.95
Crabmeat, brown rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|BROWN Crab Fried Rice
|$18.95
Crabmeat, brown rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
|Crab Fried Rice
|$16.95
Crabmeat, jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.