Crab rangoon in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve crab rangoon
Hei Hei
9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas
|Crab Rangoon Dip
|$9.95
with sweet and sour sauce, hot mustard and wonton chips
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Crab & Cheese Rangoons
|$9.00
Crab sticks, cream cheese, scallion, wonton wrappers
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|CRAB RANGOON (4) 炸蟹角
|$8.00
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Crab & Tofu Rangoons
|$12.00