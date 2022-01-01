Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rangoon in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve crab rangoon

fa9fb407-e84b-4c72-9526-a40791855070 image

 

Hei Hei

9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon Dip$9.95
with sweet and sour sauce, hot mustard and wonton chips
More about Hei Hei
Crab & Cheese Rangoons image

 

Wok Star Chinese

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab & Cheese Rangoons$9.00
Crab sticks, cream cheese, scallion, wonton wrappers
More about Wok Star Chinese
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB RANGOON (4) 炸蟹角$8.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Pakpao-Design District image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab & Tofu Rangoons$12.00
More about Pakpao-Design District
Cheese & Crab Rangoon image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese & Crab Rangoon$8.00
Fried stuffed wonton, crab meat, cream cheese
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Coleslaw

Mongolian Beef

Steamed Rice

Gumbo

Edamame

Wonton Soup

Chocolate Fudge

Curry Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston