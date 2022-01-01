Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve crepes

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch - 13605 Midway Rd Ste.140

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Berry Crepes$12.00
Classic Crepes$8.50
Crepe Combo$13.00
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch - 13605 Midway Rd Ste.140
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Breakfast Crepes$12.00
Two gluten free and vegan oat milk crepes filled with a vegan chocolate sauce. Topped with strawberries and bananas and Drizzled with chocolate and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Crepes$10.00
Two gluten free oat milk crepes filled with hazelnut Nutella. Topped with strawberries and bananas and Drizzled with a sweet cream and and chocolate sauce.
More about Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
Banner pic

 

Bistro B

9780 Walnut St, Ste 340, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
22. Shrimp & Pork Crepe$11.99
More about Bistro B
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham and Cheese Crepes$12.99
2 CREPES FILLED WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS,DICED HAM, SWISS CHEESE
Crepes$7.99
Shrimp Crepes$16.99
MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, SPINACH
More about Cafe de France

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Chicken Teriyaki

Tomato Salad

Oreo Shakes

Chocolate Lava Cake

Mango Ice Cream

Massaman Curry

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Steak Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (260 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston