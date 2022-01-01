Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy beef in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve crispy beef

La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce - Lakewood

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY BEEF TACOS$13.95
More about La Calle Doce - Lakewood
Consumer pic

 

Howard Wang's Uptown - 3223 Lemmon Avenue #103

3223 Lemmon Avenue #103, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Crispy Beef Lunch$13.00
over bed of broccoli stir-fried with onion, peas&carrots with spicy garlic sauce
Spicy Crispy Beef$17.00
over bed of broccoli stir-fried with onion, peas&carrots with spicy garlic sauce
More about Howard Wang's Uptown - 3223 Lemmon Avenue #103
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce - Oak Cliff

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY BEEF TACOS$13.95
More about La Calle Doce - Oak Cliff
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY BEEF 脆皮牛 21$25.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Crispy Spicy Beef image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Spicy Beef$20.00
Pan-fried beef loin strips, spicy chili sauce
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese

