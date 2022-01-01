Crispy beef in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve crispy beef
More about La Calle Doce - Lakewood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce - Lakewood
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|CRISPY BEEF TACOS
|$13.95
More about Howard Wang's Uptown - 3223 Lemmon Avenue #103
Howard Wang's Uptown - 3223 Lemmon Avenue #103
3223 Lemmon Avenue #103, Dallas
|Spicy Crispy Beef Lunch
|$13.00
over bed of broccoli stir-fried with onion, peas&carrots with spicy garlic sauce
|Spicy Crispy Beef
|$17.00
over bed of broccoli stir-fried with onion, peas&carrots with spicy garlic sauce
More about La Calle Doce - Oak Cliff
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce - Oak Cliff
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|CRISPY BEEF TACOS
|$13.95
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|CRISPY BEEF 脆皮牛 21
|$25.00