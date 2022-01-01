Crispy duck in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve crispy duck
Howard Wang's Uptown
3223 Lemmon Avenue #103, Dallas
|Half Crispy Duck
|$25.00
Bone in crispy duck with 5 spice rub. Served with fresh spring onions, cucumbers, hoison sauce and lotus buns
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|CRISPY DUCK 脆皮鸭
|$30.00
Howard Wang's Preston Hollow - 4343 West Northwest Highway #345
4343 West Northwest Highway #345, Dallas
|Crispy Half Duck
|$25.00
Bone-in half duck marinated in chinese style five spice, served with steamed chinese bun and hoisin sauce