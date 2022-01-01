Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy duck in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve crispy duck

Howard Wang's Uptown

3223 Lemmon Avenue #103, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Crispy Duck$25.00
Bone in crispy duck with 5 spice rub. Served with fresh spring onions, cucumbers, hoison sauce and lotus buns
More about Howard Wang's Uptown
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY DUCK 脆皮鸭$30.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese
Howard Wang's Preston Hollow - 4343 West Northwest Highway #345

4343 West Northwest Highway #345, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Half Duck$25.00
Bone-in half duck marinated in chinese style five spice, served with steamed chinese bun and hoisin sauce
More about Howard Wang's Preston Hollow - 4343 West Northwest Highway #345
Pakpao-Design District - Pakpao Design

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tamarind Duck$34.00
Roast Duck, Holy Basil, Tamarind, Garlic, Bok Choy, Squash, Jasmine Rice
More about Pakpao-Design District - Pakpao Design

