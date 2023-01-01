Croissant sandwiches in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
More about GVO Lounge & Bistro
GVO Lounge & Bistro
3940 Rosemeade Pkwy Suite 170, Dallas
|Turkey Croissant Sandwich
|$9.75
A tosted Croissant with Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, pickles, and with Chipotle Aioli
More about Hatchways Cafe
Hatchways Cafe
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Wednesday Only: Croissant Egg Sandwich + Your Choice of Coffee
|$9.00
Farm egg, sharp cheddar, thick-cut bacon on croissant served with your choice of small coffee