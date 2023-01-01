Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissant sandwiches in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

GVO Lounge & Bistro

3940 Rosemeade Pkwy Suite 170, Dallas

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Croissant Sandwich$9.75
A tosted Croissant with Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, pickles, and with Chipotle Aioli
More about GVO Lounge & Bistro
Hatchways Cafe

2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

TakeoutDelivery
Wednesday Only: Croissant Egg Sandwich + Your Choice of Coffee$9.00
Farm egg, sharp cheddar, thick-cut bacon on croissant served with your choice of small coffee
More about Hatchways Cafe
Scrambler Cafe - Dallas - 18208 Preston Rd Ste D-3

18208 Preston Rd Ste D-3, Dallas

Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$11.99
More about Scrambler Cafe - Dallas - 18208 Preston Rd Ste D-3

