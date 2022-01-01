Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve croissants

Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$6.29
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, sliced cured ham and Swiss cheese on our fresh buttery croissant.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$3.79
Filled Croissant$2.79
More about Paradise Bakery
Awake - Addison image

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Croissant$9.49
Scrambled eggs, diced ham and , Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese on a fluffy croissant.
More about Awake - Addison
356dd1e7-fb1f-44f2-a7ad-40416174455f image

 

Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Croissant$4.75
Twice-baked butter croissant soaked in a sweet syrup and filled with our house made almond cream.
French Toast Croissant Bread Pudding$5.25
Butter Croissant$4.25
Classic labor of love. Flaky, crunchy exterior, pillowy inside and packed with our 84% European style butter.
More about Carte Blanche
Savory Crossings image

 

Savory Crossings

5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Croissant$1.95
More about Savory Crossings
Item pic

 

WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1

5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant Little Pig Single$2.50
More about WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1
Item pic

 

Hatchways Café

2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham + Swiss Croissant$5.00
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Plain Croissant$3.50
Flaky, buttery goodness
More about Hatchways Café
Consumer pic

 

The Hospitality Sweet

400 North Ervay Street, Suite 175, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$3.75
More about The Hospitality Sweet
Savory Cityplace image

 

Savory Cityplace

2711 Haskell Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$4.95
More about Savory Cityplace
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Choc. Croissant$2.65
Egg Croissant$11.99
HAM, SWISS CHEESE, BACON
More about Cafe de France

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Kung Pao Chicken

Buffalo Wings

Pepperoni Pizza

Shrimp Salad

Grits

Cake

Blueberry Cheesecake

Steak Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston