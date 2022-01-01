Croissants in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve croissants
Paradise Bakery
13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas
|Croissant Sandwich
|$6.29
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, sliced cured ham and Swiss cheese on our fresh buttery croissant.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$3.79
|Filled Croissant
|$2.79
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.49
Scrambled eggs, diced ham and , Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese on a fluffy croissant.
Carte Blanche
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Almond Croissant
|$4.75
Twice-baked butter croissant soaked in a sweet syrup and filled with our house made almond cream.
|French Toast Croissant Bread Pudding
|$5.25
|Butter Croissant
|$4.25
Classic labor of love. Flaky, crunchy exterior, pillowy inside and packed with our 84% European style butter.
WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1
5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130, Dallas
|Croissant Little Pig Single
|$2.50
Hatchways Café
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Ham + Swiss Croissant
|$5.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
Flaky, buttery goodness
The Hospitality Sweet
400 North Ervay Street, Suite 175, Dallas
|Croissant
|$3.75