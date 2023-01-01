Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crunch salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve crunch salad

Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Road, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
THAI CRUNCH Salad$10.49
Our mixed greens, mixed with edamame, roasted peppers, jalapeño, cilantro, and crispy croutons, all tossed with Ginger orange-sesame oil dressing, topped with fresh peanuts
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
Savory Crossings image

 

Savory Crossings

5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Crunch Salad$9.95
Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Edamame, Green Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Wonton Strips, Honey Sesame Cashews with a Miso-Ginger Vinaigrette
More about Savory Crossings
Restaurant banner

 

Savory Haynes Boone

2323 Victory Lane, Ste 700, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Crunch Salad$7.50
Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Edamame, Green Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Wonton Strips, Honey Sesame Cashews with a Miso-Ginger Vinaigrette
More about Savory Haynes Boone
Restaurant banner

 

Savory CBRE -

2100 McKinney Avenue, STE 700, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Crunch Salad$9.95
Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Edamame, Green Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Wonton Strips, Honey Sesame Cashews with a Miso-Ginger Vinaigrette
More about Savory CBRE -

