Crunch salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve crunch salad
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Road, Dallas
|THAI CRUNCH Salad
|$10.49
Our mixed greens, mixed with edamame, roasted peppers, jalapeño, cilantro, and crispy croutons, all tossed with Ginger orange-sesame oil dressing, topped with fresh peanuts
Savory Crossings
5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas
|Asian Crunch Salad
|$9.95
Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Edamame, Green Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Wonton Strips, Honey Sesame Cashews with a Miso-Ginger Vinaigrette
Savory Haynes Boone
2323 Victory Lane, Ste 700, Dallas
|Asian Crunch Salad
|$7.50
Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Edamame, Green Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Wonton Strips, Honey Sesame Cashews with a Miso-Ginger Vinaigrette