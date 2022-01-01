Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Savory Crossings image

 

Savory Crossings

5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$9.95
smoked pork, ham, pickles, mustard, swiss, hoagie
More about Savory Crossings
Smoky Rose White Rock image

 

Smoky Rose White Rock

8602 Garland Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Sandwich$14.00
It's back! Pulled pork, shaved ham, pickles, swiss cheese, mustard blend, on a baguette. Served with fries.
More about Smoky Rose White Rock
Restaurant banner

 

Savory Haynes Boone

2323 Victory Lane, Ste 700, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$7.50
smoked pork, ham, pickles, mustard, swiss, hoagie
More about Savory Haynes Boone
Restaurant banner

 

Savory CBRE

2100 McKinney Avenue, STE 700, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$9.95
smoked pork, ham, pickles, mustard, swiss, hoagie
Cuban Sandwich$9.95
smoked pork, ham, pickles, mustard, swiss, hoagie
More about Savory CBRE

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Avocado Burgers

Sundaes

Carne Asada

Chipotle Chicken

Filet Mignon

Karaage

Peking Duck

Noodle Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (716 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston