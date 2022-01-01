Cucumber salad in Dallas
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Spicy Cucumber Salad
|$7.00
Fresh cucumber, garlic, sesame and red chili oil, sesame seed, Sichuan peppercorn
BBQ
OAK'D BBQ
5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Cucumber Salad Sm
|$4.00
|Cucumber Salad Qt
|$12.00
Loro Dallas
1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas
|TG Tomato Cucumber Salad
|$6.50
cantaloupe, nam tak seasoning, cilantro oil, lemon zest, mint
**garlic, soy, msg
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Cucumber Salad
|$6.00
Cucumber and crab salad with sesame dressing
Rise & Thyme - The Exchange
211 S. Akard st., Dallas
|Tomato Cucumber Salad
|$4.00