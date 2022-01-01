Cupcakes in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve cupcakes
COOKIES • PASTRY
Cake Bar
3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117, Dallas
|2 Dozen German Chocolate Cupcakes
|$43.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting
|2 Dozen Wedding Cupcakes
|$38.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED White cake, iced with buttercream frosting.
|2 Dozen Pina Colada Cupcakes
|$38.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Yellow cake with pineapple baked in, pineapple filling, fluffy white cream cheese with toasted coconut.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
6100 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|4 Box Flourless Cupcakes
|$19.00
Rich flourless chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream frosting.
|8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Maria Andree Boutique Bakery
6906 Snider Plaza, University Park
|Chocolate Cupcake
|$3.95
|4 Cupcake Box
|$15.00