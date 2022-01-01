Curry in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve curry

Stix - Chicken Thai Curry Satay image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stix - Chicken Thai Curry Satay$3.45
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
20. Yellow Curry image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
20. Yellow Curry$10.99
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, carrots, potatoes, topped with fried shallots. Served with jasmine rice.
18. Red Curry$10.99
Red curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, kaffir lime leaves, and basil leaves. Serve with Jasmine Rice.
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
Best Thai Signature image

 

Best Thai Signature

18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$12.99
Yellow Curry$12.50
Red Curry$12.50
More about Best Thai Signature
Loro Dallas image

 

Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Brisket Rice$6.75
roasted peanut-chili crunch, currants
More about Loro Dallas
Yellow Curry Chicken image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry Chicken$16.00
peppers - onions - roti
More about Pakpao-Design District
#19. Panang Curry image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
#19. Panang Curry$10.99
Kafir lime leaf and bell peppers. Served with
jasmine rice.
#17. Red Curry (Gang Ped)$10.99
Basil, peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, served with jasmine rice
#18. Yellow Curry (Gang Karee)$10.99
Potatoes, carrots, topped with fried onions​, served with jasmine rice
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
Family Thais Asian Bistro image

 

Family Thais Asian Bistro

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#.1 Thai Curry
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

2800 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

General Tso Chicken

Chicken Fajitas

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Teriyaki

Cheese Fries

Fish And Chips

Summer Rolls

Curry Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston