Curry in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve curry
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Stix - Chicken Thai Curry Satay
|$3.45
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas
|20. Yellow Curry
|$10.99
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, carrots, potatoes, topped with fried shallots. Served with jasmine rice.
|18. Red Curry
|$10.99
Red curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, kaffir lime leaves, and basil leaves. Serve with Jasmine Rice.
Best Thai Signature
18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas
|Panang Curry
|$12.99
|Yellow Curry
|$12.50
|Red Curry
|$12.50
Loro Dallas
1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas
|Curried Brisket Rice
|$6.75
roasted peanut-chili crunch, currants
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Yellow Curry Chicken
|$16.00
peppers - onions - roti
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas
|#19. Panang Curry
|$10.99
Kafir lime leaf and bell peppers. Served with
jasmine rice.
|#17. Red Curry (Gang Ped)
|$10.99
Basil, peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, served with jasmine rice
|#18. Yellow Curry (Gang Karee)
|$10.99
Potatoes, carrots, topped with fried onions, served with jasmine rice
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|#.1 Thai Curry
Hawkers Asian Street Food
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken
|$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat