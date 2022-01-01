Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve custard

Item pic

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding with Egg Custard$5.99
Purple sticky rice served with coconut milk,
topped with homemade Thai-style egg custard.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Pumpkin Custard$8.95
A popular fall Thai street dessert! A silky smooth coconut milk based custard, steamed with sweetened kabocha squash!
(gluten free, dairy free)
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian mint

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Pumpkin Custard$8.95
A popular fall Thai street dessert! A silky smooth coconut milk based custard, steamed with sweetened kabocha squash!
(gluten free, dairy free)
More about Asian mint
Item pic

 

Asian mint

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Coconut Custard with Sticky Rice$8.00
Thai Pumpkin Custard$8.95
A popular fall Thai street dessert! A silky smooth coconut milk based custard, steamed with sweetened kabocha squash!
(gluten free, dairy free)
More about Asian mint

