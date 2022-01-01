Custard in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve custard
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Rice Pudding with Egg Custard
|$5.99
Purple sticky rice served with coconut milk,
topped with homemade Thai-style egg custard.
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Thai Pumpkin Custard
|$8.95
A popular fall Thai street dessert! A silky smooth coconut milk based custard, steamed with sweetened kabocha squash!
(gluten free, dairy free)
Asian mint
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
