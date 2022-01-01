Drunken noodles in Dallas

Dallas restaurants that serve drunken noodles

11. Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles) image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
11. Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)$10.99
Stir fried flat noodles with bell peppers, onion, garlic, egg, Thai basil and kaffir lime leaves.
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
10. Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles) image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
10. Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)$10.99
Thick flat rice noodles, basil, eggs, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
Family Thais Asian Bistro image

 

Family Thais Asian Bistro

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#.15 Drunken Noodles
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro

