Drunken noodles in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve drunken noodles
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas
|11. Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)
|$10.99
Stir fried flat noodles with bell peppers, onion, garlic, egg, Thai basil and kaffir lime leaves.
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas
|10. Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)
|$10.99
Thick flat rice noodles, basil, eggs, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|#.15 Drunken Noodles