Dumplings in Dallas

Dallas restaurants that serve dumplings

Hei Hei image

 

Hei Hei

9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Dumplings$7.95
6 steamed dumplings, house chicken mix, hei hei sauce
More about Hei Hei
Fried Dumplings (6) image

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Dumplings (6)$5.50
Chicken Dumplings
Steamed Dumplings (6)$5.50
Chicken Dumplings
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
Fried Dumplings - Chicken (3) image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Dumplings - Chicken (3)$3.45
Fried dumplings with a side of yuzu ponzu dressing.
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Dumplings$10.00
Classic savory cream broth with pulled brined chicken and buttery dumplings.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Steamed Dumplings (6) image

 

Pho Bowl - Addison

5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Dumplings (6)$5.50
Chicken Dumplings
More about Pho Bowl - Addison
Chicken & Dumplings - Quart image

 

ELLEN'S

1790 N. Record St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Dumplings - Quart$10.00
More about ELLEN'S
Fried Dumplings (6) image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Dumplings (6)$6.00
Chicken Dumplings
Steamed Dumplings (6)$6.00
Chicken Dumplings
More about Pho Crimson
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PORK OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS (5) 猪肉或鸡肉蒸饺$10.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Pork Dumplings image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Dumplings$10.00
Ground pork, napa cabbage, jicama, black mushroom, green onion, ginger
Xio Long Bao Soup Dumplings$11.00
Pork, green onion, ginger
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese
Steamed Dumplings (6) image

NOODLES

Sky Blossom

1514 Elm St., Dallas

Avg 3.9 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Dumplings (6)$6.00
Chicken Dumplings
More about Sky Blossom

