Egg fried rice in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve egg fried rice
More about Wok Star Chinese
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Egg & Scallion Fried Rice
|$10.00
Egg, scallion, peas, carrot
|Side Egg Fried Rice
|$5.00
Rice, egg, scallion, soy sauce
|Bacon and Egg Fried Rice
|$12.00
Bacon, egg, scallion, peas, carrot
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Fried Rice (Vegetarian) Grilled Bok Choy, Broc, & Carrot Fried Rice with Sunny-Up Egg
|$11.95
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|EGG FRIED RICE
|$5.00