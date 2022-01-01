Egg rolls in Dallas

Veggie Egg Rolls (2) image

 

Hei Hei

9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)$5.95
cabbage, onion, carrot in a crispy shell
More about Hei Hei
Beef Egg Rolls image

 

Wok Star Chinese

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Egg Rolls$6.00
Beef, cabbage, carrot, garlic
More about Wok Star Chinese
Egg Rolls image

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Egg Rolls image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Rolls$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Egg Rolls image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN EGG ROLLS (2)$6.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Vegetable Egg Rolls image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Egg Rolls$4.00
Fried and filled with cabbage,
carrot, celery
Chicken Egg Rolls$6.00
Fried and filled with chopped chicken, cabbage, carrot, celery
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese

