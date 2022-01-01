Egg rolls in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve egg rolls
Hei Hei
9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas
|Veggie Egg Rolls (2)
|$5.95
cabbage, onion, carrot in a crispy shell
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Beef Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Beef, cabbage, carrot, garlic
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Egg Rolls
|$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Egg Rolls
|$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Egg Rolls
|$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|CHICKEN EGG ROLLS (2)
|$6.00