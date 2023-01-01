Egg salad sandwiches in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Spinach Salad w/ egg, bacon & fresh mushrooms
|$9.75
Fresh spinach, sliced fresh mushrooms, hard boiled egg, cheese sprinkled with our thick cut crispy bacon bits.
Photo shown w/ Grill Chicken
|• Chef's Salad w/ham, turkey, egg & cheese
|$11.75
Fresh tossed greens with ham, turkey, egg, cheese, tomato and pickle spear.