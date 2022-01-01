Egg sandwiches in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Awake - Addison image

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Deluxe Egg Sandwich$9.99
Fried eggs, hardwood-smoked bacon, smoked ham, Monterey Jack, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled sourdough.
More about Awake - Addison
All-Day Egg Sandwich image

 

Hatchways Café

2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
All-Day Egg Sandwich$5.00
Farm egg, thick-cut bacon, sharp cheddar, toasted English muffin
More about Hatchways Café
Egg Sandwich 🍳 image

BAGELS

Shug's Bagels

3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Sandwich 🍳
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich With Your Choice of Bread, Meat, 2 Eggs, Cheese and Add-Ons!
If you want to build a sandwich with no egg, please select "Deli Sandwich"
More about Shug's Bagels
Item pic

 

Shug's After Hours

3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Sandwich 🍳
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich With Your Choice of Bread, Meat, 2 Eggs, Cheese and Add-Ons!
If you want to build a sandwich with no egg, please select "Deli Sandwich"
More about Shug's After Hours

