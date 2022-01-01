Egg sandwiches in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Deluxe Egg Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried eggs, hardwood-smoked bacon, smoked ham, Monterey Jack, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled sourdough.
Hatchways Café
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|All-Day Egg Sandwich
|$5.00
Farm egg, thick-cut bacon, sharp cheddar, toasted English muffin
BAGELS
Shug's Bagels
3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
|Egg Sandwich 🍳
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich With Your Choice of Bread, Meat, 2 Eggs, Cheese and Add-Ons!
If you want to build a sandwich with no egg, please select "Deli Sandwich"
Shug's After Hours
3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
