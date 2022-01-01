Enchiladas in Dallas

Dallas restaurants that serve enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo$16.00
pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa, tomato, lettuce, oaxaca cheese, roasted corn relish, queso fresco
More about El Bolero - Design District
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Dinner$11.95
Two beef or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in chili & cheese. served w/ beans & rice
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Tejas image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Tejas

250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Enchilada Plate$14.00
More about Tejas
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$18.00
shredded chicken, cheddar, pepper jack, spanish rice, ranch beans, house salsa, guacamole
More about Royal 38
Enchiladas Suizas image

 

José

4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Suizas$18.00
Chicken, cilantro, Monterrey cheese, creamy tomatillo sauce, cilantro rice and refried black beans
More about José
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADAS VERDES$13.95
BEEF ENCHILADA DINNER$12.50
More about La Calle Doce
Beto and Son image

 

Beto and Son

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
SC Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$14.99
Shredded chicken tinga, sour cream sauce, melted cheese, avocado, and pickled slaw. Served with achiote rice.
More about Beto and Son

