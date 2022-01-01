Enchiladas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about El Bolero - Design District
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo
|$16.00
pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa, tomato, lettuce, oaxaca cheese, roasted corn relish, queso fresco
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Enchilada Dinner
|$11.95
Two beef or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in chili & cheese. served w/ beans & rice
More about Royal 38
FRENCH FRIES
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
shredded chicken, cheddar, pepper jack, spanish rice, ranch beans, house salsa, guacamole
More about José
José
4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$18.00
Chicken, cilantro, Monterrey cheese, creamy tomatillo sauce, cilantro rice and refried black beans
More about La Calle Doce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|ENCHILADAS VERDES
|$13.95
|BEEF ENCHILADA DINNER
|$12.50