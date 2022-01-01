Fajitas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Bowlski's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bowlski's
1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Fajita Salads
|$14.00
Fajita salad with your choice of beef tenderloin, chicken fajita, or grilled fajita veggie. Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and your choice of either ranch, avocado lime vinaigrette, or blue cheese.
More about El Bolero - Design District
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Fajitas - Carne Asada
|$23.00
peppers, charro beans, rice, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn/flour tortilla
|Fajitas - Combo
|$22.00
pollo/carne asada combo, peppers, charro beans, rice, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn/flour tortilla
More about La Calle Doce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|COMBO FAJITAS 1
|$20.95
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
|Combo Fajitas
|$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Fajita Taco
|$3.49
Marinated beef or chicken fajita in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Fajita Taco
|$3.49
Marinated beef or chicken fajita in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
More about Tejas
TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Tejas
250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas
|Skinny Steak Fajitas
|$17.00
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.00
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.00
More about La Salsa Verde
TACOS
La Salsa Verde
2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas
|ASADA-FAJITA
|$1.89
|ASADA-FAJITA
|$1.89
More about Fernando's Midway
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Full Fajita Nachos
|$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
|Combo Fajitas
|$21.25
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Beef Fajitas
|$20.00
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Taco Joint
Taco Joint
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Fajita Taco
|$3.49
Marinated beef or chicken fajita in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Fajita Taco
|$3.49
Marinated beef or chicken fajita in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
More about Beto and Son
Beto and Son
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Combo Fajitas
|$28.99
Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.