Fajitas in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve fajitas

Beef Fajita Taco image

 

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Fajita Taco$2.00
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
Bowlski's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bowlski's

1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Salads$14.00
Fajita salad with your choice of beef tenderloin, chicken fajita, or grilled fajita veggie. Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and your choice of either ranch, avocado lime vinaigrette, or blue cheese.
More about Bowlski's
La Salsa Verde image

 

La Salsa Verde

14225 Coit Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASADA-FAJITA$1.89
More about La Salsa Verde
El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas - Carne Asada$23.00
peppers, charro beans, rice, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn/flour tortilla
Fajitas - Combo$22.00
pollo/carne asada combo, peppers, charro beans, rice, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn/flour tortilla
More about El Bolero - Design District
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
COMBO FAJITAS 1$20.95
More about La Calle Doce
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Combo Fajitas$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands image

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Taco$3.49
Marinated beef or chicken fajita in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Taco Joint - Preston Center image

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Taco$3.49
Marinated beef or chicken fajita in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Tejas image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Tejas

250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Skinny Steak Fajitas$17.00
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Steak Fajitas$17.00
More about Tejas
ASADA-FAJITA image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
ASADA-FAJITA$1.89
ASADA-FAJITA$1.89
More about La Salsa Verde
Full Fajita Nachos image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Fajita Nachos$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Combo Fajitas$21.25
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Beef Fajitas$20.00
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Fernando's Midway
Taco Joint image

 

Taco Joint

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Taco$3.49
Marinated beef or chicken fajita in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
More about Taco Joint
Taco Joint - Peak Street image

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Taco$3.49
Marinated beef or chicken fajita in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
Beto and Son image

 

Beto and Son

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo Fajitas$28.99
Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.
More about Beto and Son
Restaurant banner

 

Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant

4334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Nachos$10.00
More about Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Drunken Noodles

Chicken Satay

Yellow Curry

Sliders

Grilled Chicken

Waffles

Mac And Cheese

Teriyaki Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston