Falafel pitas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve falafel pitas
Hatchways Cafe
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Thursday Only! Falafel Pita
|$11.00
House falafel, hummus, cucumber, tomato, shaved green cabbage, house whole-wheat pita, lemon vinaigrette, tahini vinaigrette, served with your choice of chips, soup, or salad
Murphy's Deli Energy !
4925 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|*Falafel Pita
|$8.99
Falafel, hummus spread, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, feta cheese and
a drizzle of Mediterranean dressing on a pita