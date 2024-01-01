Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel pitas in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve falafel pitas

Hatchways Cafe

2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thursday Only! Falafel Pita$11.00
House falafel, hummus, cucumber, tomato, shaved green cabbage, house whole-wheat pita, lemon vinaigrette, tahini vinaigrette, served with your choice of chips, soup, or salad
More about Hatchways Cafe
Murphy's Deli Energy !

4925 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*Falafel Pita$8.99
Falafel, hummus spread, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, feta cheese and
a drizzle of Mediterranean dressing on a pita
More about Murphy's Deli Energy !
The Meteor - Dallas

1950 Hi Line Drive, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Falafel Pita$15.00
More about The Meteor - Dallas

