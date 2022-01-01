Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve filet mignon

Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon$44.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon with Bacon 16oz$24.00
Tenderloin wrapped in bacon
Filet Mignon 16oz$23.00
Tenderloin seasoned to perfection
More about 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon + Cheese Sandwich$19.00
spiced filet mignon, provolone, caramelized onions, arugula, garlic-dijon aioli, toasted brioche, fries
More about Royal 38
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon$32.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Filet Mignon$54.00
As featured on The Food Network.
Filet Mignon 8 oz$47.00
Filet Mignon 10 oz$57.00
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
Billy Can Can image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Billy Can Can

2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Filet Mignon$65.00
10 oz., plume and sweet onion salad
More about Billy Can Can
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - West Village

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FILET MIGNON TY$28.00
Lightly seasoned, al dente teppan-grilled vegetables, served with a peanut dipping Sauce.
8oz Center Cut Certified Angus Beef ® Filet Mignon
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village
Filet Mignon 8 oz image

BBQ • STEAKS

Niwa Japanese BBQ

2939 Main Street, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Filet Mignon 8 oz$17.00
More about Niwa Japanese BBQ
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Filet Mignon$29.00
garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed root veg & haricot verts, bourbon peppercorn demi
More about State and Allen

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Grilled Salmon Salad

Bulgogi

Tuna Salad

Massaman Curry

Bean Burritos

Mochi Ice Cream

Steamed Rice

Beef Teriyaki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston