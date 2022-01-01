Filet mignon in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve filet mignon
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Filet Mignon
|$44.00
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas
|Filet Mignon with Bacon 16oz
|$24.00
Tenderloin wrapped in bacon
|Filet Mignon 16oz
|$23.00
Tenderloin seasoned to perfection
FRENCH FRIES
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|Filet Mignon + Cheese Sandwich
|$19.00
spiced filet mignon, provolone, caramelized onions, arugula, garlic-dijon aioli, toasted brioche, fries
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Filet Mignon
|$32.00
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Buffalo Filet Mignon
|$54.00
As featured on The Food Network.
|Filet Mignon 8 oz
|$47.00
|Filet Mignon 10 oz
|$57.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Billy Can Can
2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Buffalo Filet Mignon
|$65.00
10 oz., plume and sweet onion salad
Sushi Zushi - West Village
3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas
|FILET MIGNON TY
|$28.00
Lightly seasoned, al dente teppan-grilled vegetables, served with a peanut dipping Sauce.
8oz Center Cut Certified Angus Beef ® Filet Mignon
BBQ • STEAKS
Niwa Japanese BBQ
2939 Main Street, Dallas
|Filet Mignon 8 oz
|$17.00
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Grilled Filet Mignon
|$29.00
garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed root veg & haricot verts, bourbon peppercorn demi