Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve flan

El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan Tradicional$10.00
delicate vanilla custard, abuelita ganache, berries
More about El Bolero - Design District
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$7.95
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Item pic

 

Meso Maya

5280 Beltline Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan De Queso$8.00
mexican egg custard with cream cheese, sugar cane caramel, dark rum whipped cream
More about Meso Maya
Item pic

 

Meso Maya

1450 Preston Forest Sq, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan De Queso$8.00
mexican egg custard with cream cheese, sugar cane caramel, dark rum whipped cream
More about Meso Maya
Pho Crimson image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut/Pandan Flan$5.00
More about Pho Crimson
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$6.50
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LAURA'S FLAN$6.95
More about La Calle Doce
Consumer pic

 

The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas

900 S. Harwood St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flan Napolitano$10.00
More about The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
Item pic

 

Meso Maya

1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan De Queso$8.00
mexican egg custard with cream cheese, sugar cane caramel, dark rum whipped cream
More about Meso Maya

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Yakitori

Prawns

Rotisserie Chicken

Tuna Rolls

Curry

Pho

Chai Tea

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston