French toast in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve french toast
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|1 French Toast
|$2.99
|3 French Toast
|$7.29
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• French Toast
|$6.75
2 pieces of Texas toast grilled, served with butter and warm syrup
Carte Blanche
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|French Toast Croissant Bread Pudding
|$5.25
WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1
5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130, Dallas
|French Toast Single
|$3.95
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Banana Split French Toast
|$12.95
|French Toast Combo
|$11.50
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
FRENCH FRIES
Company Cafe & Bar
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|French Toast Bites
|$6.75
A FAN FAVORITE! Fried gluten-free french toast bites. 10 bites to an order. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of syrup.
|Stuffed French Toast
|$12.25
Gluten-free pound cake filled with marscarpone cheese, topped with a strawberry glaze and whipped cream. Served with a side of syrup
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|French My Toast
|$9.00
Two golden-brown french toasts with whipped honey butter & maple syrup & served with fruit
|Single French Toast
|$4.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Roy G's
4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas
|French Toast Sandwich
|$10.29
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Cafe de France
17370 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Texas French Toast and Egg
|$12.50
|Texas French Toast
|$10.99
Rise & Thyme - The Exchange
211 S. Akard st., Dallas
|French Toast
|$8.00
Tricky Fish
7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas
|French Toast Sundae
|$7.00
Crispy bread pudding cubes, vanilla ice cream and peach bourbon sauce.
Oddfellows
316 W 7th St, Dallas
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$13.00
Fresh berries, cinnamon glaze
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|ML French Toast
|$11.95
thick cut multigrain & oat bread, brûléed bananas, candied pecans, whipped cream + dulce le leche