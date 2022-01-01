Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve french toast

French Toast Combo image

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 French Toast$2.99
1 French Toast$2.99
3 French Toast$7.29
More about Awake - Addison
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• French Toast$6.75
2 pieces of Texas toast grilled, served with butter and warm syrup
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Carte Blanche image

 

Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Croissant Bread Pudding$5.25
More about Carte Blanche
Item pic

 

WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1

5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast Single$3.95
French Toast Single$3.60
More about WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1
Tejas image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Tejas

250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Orange French Toast$14.00
More about Tejas
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Split French Toast$12.95
French Toast Combo$11.50
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Company Cafe & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast Bites$6.75
A FAN FAVORITE! Fried gluten-free french toast bites. 10 bites to an order. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of syrup.
Stuffed French Toast$12.25
Gluten-free pound cake filled with marscarpone cheese, topped with a strawberry glaze and whipped cream. Served with a side of syrup
More about Company Cafe & Bar
French My Toast image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French My Toast$9.00
Two golden-brown french toasts with whipped honey butter & maple syrup & served with fruit
Single French Toast$4.50
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Sandwich$10.29
More about Roy G's
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Texas French Toast and Egg$12.50
Texas French Toast$10.99
More about Cafe de France
Consumer pic

 

Rise & Thyme - The Exchange

211 S. Akard st., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$8.00
More about Rise & Thyme - The Exchange
Item pic

 

Tricky Fish

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Sundae$7.00
Crispy bread pudding cubes, vanilla ice cream and peach bourbon sauce.
More about Tricky Fish
Restaurant banner

 

Oddfellows

316 W 7th St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding French Toast$13.00
Fresh berries, cinnamon glaze
More about Oddfellows
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ML French Toast$11.95
ML French Toast$11.95
thick cut multigrain & oat bread, brûléed bananas, candied pecans, whipped cream + dulce le leche
More about Maple Landing

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Mongolian Beef

Curly Fries

Hot And Sour Soup

Yakitori

Tuna Sandwiches

Rotisserie Chicken

Pretzels

Wontons

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston