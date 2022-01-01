Fried chicken salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Chicken Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.25
Large bowl of fresh mixed greens, carrots, purple cabbage, tomato and cheese. Topped with a delicious Chicken Fried Chicken breast.
Choice of dressing
|• Spicy Chicken Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, egg, cheese and Spicy Fried Chicken Breast.. and pickle spear.
Rex's Seafood and Market
920 S Harwood St., Dallas
|Fried Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Mike's Chicken
4234 Maple Ave, Dallas
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Crispy chicken tenders, organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, and onions. Topped with dried cranberries, and trail mix with a choice of dressing.
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Garden Salad with crispy chicken
HERO
3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas
|CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SALAD
|$19.00
tomatoes, shredded carrots, bacon, charred corn, banana peppers, egg, cheddar, avocado,
green onions, ranch