Fried chicken salad in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Chicken Fried Chicken Salad$11.25
Large bowl of fresh mixed greens, carrots, purple cabbage, tomato and cheese. Topped with a delicious Chicken Fried Chicken breast.
Choice of dressing
• Spicy Chicken Fried Chicken Salad$11.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, egg, cheese and Spicy Fried Chicken Breast.. and pickle spear.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Rex's Seafood and Market image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

920 S Harwood St., Dallas

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Mike's Chicken image

CHICKEN

Mike's Chicken

4234 Maple Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1477 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.50
Crispy chicken tenders, organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, and onions. Topped with dried cranberries, and trail mix with a choice of dressing.
More about Mike's Chicken
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Garden Salad with crispy chicken
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
HERO image

 

HERO

3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SALAD$19.00
tomatoes, shredded carrots, bacon, charred corn, banana peppers, egg, cheddar, avocado,
green onions, ranch
More about HERO
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
More about Standard Service Dallas

