Fried chicken sandwiches in Dallas

Dallas restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Sippin Santa image

 

Sippin Santa

2816 Elm Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Sippin Santa
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken sandwich$6.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila

2001 Ross Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich spiced with Togorashi, B&B pickles, garlic aioli, lettuce, and red fresno chili
More about Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville

2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
More about HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
Best Maid pickle brined chicken breast topped with creamy slaw, pickles and
mayo, served on a sesame seed bun with salted kettle potato chips.
More about Roy G's
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Brass Tap

6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

