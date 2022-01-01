Fried chicken sandwiches in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Crispy Chicken sandwich
|$6.99
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
2001 Ross Ave, Dallas
|Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich spiced with Togorashi, B&B pickles, garlic aioli, lettuce, and red fresno chili
HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
|CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Roy G's
4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
Best Maid pickle brined chicken breast topped with creamy slaw, pickles and
mayo, served on a sesame seed bun with salted kettle potato chips.