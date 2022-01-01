Fried dumplings in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve fried dumplings
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Fried Dumplings
|$5.99
Ground chicken, water chestnuts, fresh ginger, and green onion filling. Served with Thai sweet soy sauce. Vegetarian option available. (6)
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Fried Dumplings (6)
|$6.50
Chicken Dumplings
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Fried Dumplings - Chicken (3)
|$3.45
Fried dumplings with a side of yuzu ponzu dressing.
|Fried Edamame Dumplings (3)
|$3.95
Pho Bowl - Addison
5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas
|Fried Dumplings (6)
|$6.50
Chicken Dumplings
DanSungSa
11407 Emerald Street, Dallas
|Fried Dumplings
|$8.99
Fried Korean pork dumplings. Mandoo/만두.