Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried dumplings in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve fried dumplings

85e2fb63-ef20-4010-ba5a-ee0438f859f8 image

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Dumplings$5.99
Ground chicken, water chestnuts, fresh ginger, and green onion filling. Served with Thai sweet soy sauce. Vegetarian option available. (6)
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Fried Dumplings (6) image

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Dumplings (6)$6.50
Chicken Dumplings
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
Fried Dumplings - Chicken (3) image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Dumplings - Chicken (3)$3.45
Fried dumplings with a side of yuzu ponzu dressing.
Fried Edamame Dumplings (3)$3.95
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
Fried Dumplings (6) image

 

Pho Bowl - Addison

5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Dumplings (6)$6.50
Chicken Dumplings
More about Pho Bowl - Addison
Fried Dumplings image

 

DanSungSa

11407 Emerald Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Dumplings$8.99
Fried Korean pork dumplings. Mandoo/만두.
More about DanSungSa
Fried Dumplings (6) image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Dumplings (6)$6.95
Chicken Dumplings
More about Pho Crimson

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Brisket

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Rolls

Cheese Enchiladas

Tom Kha Soup

Fried Pickles

Chopped Chicken Salad

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston