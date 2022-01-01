Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Galbi in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve galbi

Item pic

 

Koryo

2560 Royal Lane #105, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Galbi Jjim 매운 소갈비찜$21.00
Spicy Beef Short Ribs with Rice and Noodles
LA Galbi Short Ribs 갈비$31.00
More about Koryo
Item pic

 

DanSungSa

11407 Emerald Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
LA Galbi$26.99
Korean BBQ short ribs. 갈비.
More about DanSungSa

Map

