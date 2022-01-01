Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Galbi in
Dallas
/
Dallas
/
Galbi
Dallas restaurants that serve galbi
Koryo
2560 Royal Lane #105, Dallas
No reviews yet
Spicy Galbi Jjim 매운 소갈비찜
$21.00
Spicy Beef Short Ribs with Rice and Noodles
LA Galbi Short Ribs 갈비
$31.00
More about Koryo
DanSungSa
11407 Emerald Street, Dallas
No reviews yet
LA Galbi
$26.99
Korean BBQ short ribs. 갈비.
More about DanSungSa
Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas
French Fries
Green Beans
Caesar Salad
Ranch Salad
Jambalaya
Curry
Dumplings
Sweet Potato Fries
Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore
North Dallas
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Lower Greenville
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.1
(21 restaurants)
Deep Ellum
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
East Dallas
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
More near Dallas to explore
Richardson
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Irving
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Garland
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Mesquite
Avg 3.8
(8 restaurants)
Rowlett
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Duncanville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Longview
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(325 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston