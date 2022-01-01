Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bowlski's

1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Garden Salad$6.99
Fresh salad greens with tomatoes, broccoli, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese with your choice of salad dressing on the side. Add chicken for $2 more!
More about Bowlski's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$6.99
Fresh greens, tomatoes, carrots and celery
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch image

 

Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch

12895 Josey Lane #219, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$3.00
More about Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - West Village

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$5.50
Spring mix with asparagus, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of Miso-Sesame or Ginger dressing.
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village

