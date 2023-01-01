German chocolate cake in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve german chocolate cake
More about SusieCakes - Hillside
SusieCakes - Hillside
6441 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
|German Chocolate Cake
|$0.00
Rich chocolate cake filled with our traditional German coconut and pecan filling, frosted in chocolate buttercream. Only on the menu through January 29th!
More about Jaxon Texas Kitchen
Jaxon Texas Kitchen
311 S. Akard st., Dallas
|German Chocolate Sheet Cake
|$10.00
coconut pecan glaze, chocolate icing, ice cream