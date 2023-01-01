Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

German chocolate cake in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve german chocolate cake

SusieCakes - Hillside

6441 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

German Chocolate Cake$0.00
Rich chocolate cake filled with our traditional German coconut and pecan filling, frosted in chocolate buttercream. Only on the menu through January 29th!
Jaxon Texas Kitchen

311 S. Akard st., Dallas

German Chocolate Sheet Cake$10.00
coconut pecan glaze, chocolate icing, ice cream
CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - PRC Dallas

6100 Luther Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1010 reviews)
German Chocolate Cake$0.00
Rich chocolate cake filled with our traditional German coconut and pecan filling, frosted in chocolate buttercream. Only on the menu through January 29th!
