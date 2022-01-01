Gnocchi in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TLC Vegan Kitchen
1930 North Coit Road, Richardson
|Gnocchi w/ Arrabbiata Tomato sauce & Spinach
|$17.00
Gnocchi Potato Pasta with house Roasted Tomato sauce, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Seared Mushrooms, and Italian Seasoned Impossible Meat.
|Walnut Pesto Gnocchi
|$17.00
Walnut Pesto Gnocchi with roasted red bell pepper sauce.
More about MoMo Italian Kitchen
MoMo Italian Kitchen
8989 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Gnocchi de Spinaci
|$21.00
|Gnocchi alla Salsiccia
|$22.00
House-made potato dumplings in an Italian sausage Ragu of pork, turkey, tomato and Italian spices.
|Kid Gnocchi al Ragu
|$9.00
Gnocchi with meat sauce.