Gnocchi in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve gnocchi

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

1930 North Coit Road, Richardson

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi w/ Arrabbiata Tomato sauce & Spinach$17.00
Gnocchi Potato Pasta with house Roasted Tomato sauce, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Seared Mushrooms, and Italian Seasoned Impossible Meat.
Walnut Pesto Gnocchi$17.00
Walnut Pesto Gnocchi with roasted red bell pepper sauce.
MoMo Italian Kitchen

8989 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi de Spinaci$21.00
Gnocchi alla Salsiccia$22.00
House-made potato dumplings in an Italian sausage Ragu of pork, turkey, tomato and Italian spices.
Kid Gnocchi al Ragu$9.00
Gnocchi with meat sauce.
Oddfellows - 316 W 7th St

316 W 7th St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$18.00
