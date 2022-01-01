Greek salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Awake - Addison
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Greek Salad
|$9.49
All-natural chicken, red onions, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and tomatoes, tossed with fresh mixed salad greens and our house made lemon-vinaigrette dressing.
More about The Loon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Loon
3028 N. Hall St., Dallas
|Greek Salad
|Greek Salad
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onion, Feta Shallot Vinaigrette.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas
|Greek Salad
|$7.95
Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, olives and feta cheese.
More about BarNone
BarNone
718 North Buckner Boulevard, Suite 100, Dallas
|Greek Salad
|$13.95
HEARTS OF ROMAINE, CUCUMBER, CELERY, SHALLOTS, ROASTED RED PEPPER, PEPPERONCINI, KALAMATA OLIVES, CAPERS, FETA, HERBS & GREEK VINAIGRETTE