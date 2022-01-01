Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.49
All-natural chicken, red onions, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and tomatoes, tossed with fresh mixed salad greens and our house made lemon-vinaigrette dressing.
More about Awake - Addison
The Loon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Loon

3028 N. Hall St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad
Greek Salad
More about The Loon
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.95
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar

2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$14.00
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onion, Feta Shallot Vinaigrette.
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$7.95
Green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, olives and feta cheese.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Main pic

 

Baboushi - The Exchange

211 S. Akard st, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.95
More about Baboushi - The Exchange
BarNone image

 

BarNone

718 North Buckner Boulevard, Suite 100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.95
HEARTS OF ROMAINE, CUCUMBER, CELERY, SHALLOTS, ROASTED RED PEPPER, PEPPERONCINI, KALAMATA OLIVES, CAPERS, FETA, HERBS & GREEK VINAIGRETTE
More about BarNone
Consumer pic

 

Gather Coffee

14675 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chopped Salad$8.99
More about Gather Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

4436 Lemmon Ave

4436 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.99
More about 4436 Lemmon Ave

