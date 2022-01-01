Grilled cheese sandwiches in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
White Rhino Coffee - Downtown Dallas
1401 Elm St Suite 100, Dallas
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$5.45
Cheddar & smoked gouda on buttered and toasted sourdough
Cafe 1982
14185 Dallas Parkway ste 155, Dallas
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese on a Rye Bread
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Served with french fries or Mexican rice and beans
White Rhino Coffee - Uptown Dallas
2909 Thomas Ave,, Dallas
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$5.45
Cheddar & smoked gouda on buttered and toasted sourdough
Phd - Pour House Dallas
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$13.75
Honey ham, bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese on a grilled sour dough