Grilled chicken salad in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Grilled Chicken Salad$11.25
Large bowl of fresh mixed greens, carrots, purple cabbage, tomato and cheese. Topped with a delicious Grilled Chicken breast.
Choice of dressing
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, caramelized pecans, green apples, local goat cheese, and tomatoes tossed in honey-lime vinaigrette and drizzled with a red curry Thai peanut sauce with grilled chicken breast. Gluten Free.
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
9b71a77d-baf4-4fec-9964-eb15ae9853f0 image

 

HERO

3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD$18.00
grilled chicken, brussels, kale, cabbages, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey mustard dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD$20.00
riced broccoli & cauliflower, roasted beets, cucumber, tomatoes, grapes, goat cheese, crispy brown rice, candied pecans, dried cranberries, tx honey-sherry
vinaigrette
More about HERO
Pakpao-Design District image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomato, Thai Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Ginger Soy Vinaigrette,
More about Pakpao-Design District

