Grilled chicken salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.25
Large bowl of fresh mixed greens, carrots, purple cabbage, tomato and cheese. Topped with a delicious Grilled Chicken breast.
Choice of dressing
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, caramelized pecans, green apples, local goat cheese, and tomatoes tossed in honey-lime vinaigrette and drizzled with a red curry Thai peanut sauce with grilled chicken breast. Gluten Free.
More about HERO
HERO
3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas
|GRILLED HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD
|$18.00
grilled chicken, brussels, kale, cabbages, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey mustard dressing
|GRILLED CHICKEN VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD
|$20.00
riced broccoli & cauliflower, roasted beets, cucumber, tomatoes, grapes, goat cheese, crispy brown rice, candied pecans, dried cranberries, tx honey-sherry
vinaigrette