Gyro sandwiches in
Dallas
/
Dallas
/
Gyro Sandwiches
Dallas restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches
Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta - Addison
15340 Dallas Parkway, Dallas
No reviews yet
Gyro Sandwich with Side
$10.00
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives & tzatziki sauce
More about Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta - Addison
Lake Highlands Cafe
6751 Abrams Rd Ste.100, Dallas
No reviews yet
Gyro Sandwich
$14.00
More about Lake Highlands Cafe
