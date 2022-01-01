Hummus in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve hummus
More about Baboush
Baboush
3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas
|CLASSIC HUMMUS
|$10.00
Traditional style of blended chickpeas with tahini, lemon & olive oil
More about Dive Coastal
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Hummus Trio
|$12.00
Lemon Artichoke, Red Pepper Hummus, Garlic Hummus, Carrots, Cucumber, Celery, Pita Bread, Lavosh Crackers
More about Vector Brewing
PIZZA
Vector Brewing
9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405, Dallas
|Black Bean Hummus
|$7.00
Black beans • garbanzo beans • garlic • arugula • awesomeness
• Vegetarian
More about The Great American Hero
The Great American Hero
4001 Lemon Ave, Dallas
|#26 Hummus Hero
|$8.31
Hummus (spicy), cucumbers, sprouts, with hero dressing.
|Vegan Hummus Plate SM
|$6.24
With olives, cucumbers, and carrot sticks.
|Vegan Hummus Plate LG
|$7.85
With olives, cucumbers, and carrot sticks.
More about HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|SMOKY CARROT HUMMUS
|$14.00
snap peas, baby cucumber,
rainbow carrots & tomatoes
More about Mayer's Garden
Mayer's Garden
2422 N Henderson Ave., Dallas
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|$12.00
Chili crunch, Za'atar, veggies, grilled Naan
More about The Pour House
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Nashville Hot Hummus
|$8.50
Chickpea hummus mixed with Nashville hot sauce. Served with house made chips, carrots, and celery
More about HERO
HERO
3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas
|SMOKY CARROT HUMMUS
|$14.00
fresh veggies & grilled pita bread
More about Manhattan Project Beer Co
Manhattan Project Beer Co
2215 Sulphur St., Dallas
|Hummus
|$10.00
House made hummus served with brined fresh vegetables and arepa chips.
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas
|HUMMUS & PITA BREAD
|$5.99
Homemade Fresh hummus made lemon juice, a touch of garlic, and olive oil and tahini, served with warm pita bread
|GOAT CHESSE HUMMUS
|$6.99
Our Famous Hummus and warm pita, served topped with crumbled goat cheese and olive oil
More about Oddfellows
Oddfellows
316 W 7th St, Dallas
|White Bean Hummus
|$9.00
pistachio pesto, cucumber, radish, warm naan
More about The Market Local Comfort Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
The Market Local Comfort Cafe
13534 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Market Hummus
|$5.00
Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.
More about State and Allen
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Hummus (side)
|$4.00
More about Maple Landing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Southwest Hummus
|$8.95
pita, carrots + celery