Hummus in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve hummus

CLASSIC HUMMUS image

 

Baboush

3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLASSIC HUMMUS$10.00
Traditional style of blended chickpeas with tahini, lemon & olive oil
More about Baboush
Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Trio$12.00
Lemon Artichoke, Red Pepper Hummus, Garlic Hummus, Carrots, Cucumber, Celery, Pita Bread, Lavosh Crackers
More about Dive Coastal
Item pic

PIZZA

Vector Brewing

9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405, Dallas

Avg 4 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Hummus$7.00
Black beans • garbanzo beans • garlic • arugula • awesomeness
• Vegetarian
More about Vector Brewing
Banner pic

 

The Great American Hero

4001 Lemon Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#26 Hummus Hero$8.31
Hummus (spicy), cucumbers, sprouts, with hero dressing.
Vegan Hummus Plate SM$6.24
With olives, cucumbers, and carrot sticks.
Vegan Hummus Plate LG$7.85
With olives, cucumbers, and carrot sticks.
More about The Great American Hero
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville

2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SMOKY CARROT HUMMUS$14.00
snap peas, baby cucumber,
rainbow carrots & tomatoes
More about HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
Main pic

 

Mayer's Garden

2422 N Henderson Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Garlic Hummus$12.00
Chili crunch, Za'atar, veggies, grilled Naan
More about Mayer's Garden
Main pic

 

Baboushi - The Exchange

211 S. Akard st, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$4.75
More about Baboushi - The Exchange
The Pour House image

 

The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nashville Hot Hummus$8.50
Chickpea hummus mixed with Nashville hot sauce. Served with house made chips, carrots, and celery
More about The Pour House
Item pic

 

HERO

3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SMOKY CARROT HUMMUS$14.00
fresh veggies & grilled pita bread
More about HERO
Item pic

 

Manhattan Project Beer Co

2215 Sulphur St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus$10.00
House made hummus served with brined fresh vegetables and arepa chips.
More about Manhattan Project Beer Co
HUMMUS & PITA BREAD image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS & PITA BREAD$5.99
Homemade Fresh hummus made lemon juice, a touch of garlic, and olive oil and tahini, served with warm pita bread
GOAT CHESSE HUMMUS$6.99
Our Famous Hummus and warm pita, served topped with crumbled goat cheese and olive oil
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Oddfellows

316 W 7th St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Bean Hummus$9.00
pistachio pesto, cucumber, radish, warm naan
More about Oddfellows
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The Market Local Comfort Cafe

13534 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Market Hummus$5.00
Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.
More about The Market Local Comfort Cafe
State and Allen image

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus (side)$4.00
More about State and Allen
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Hummus$8.95
pita, carrots + celery
More about Maple Landing

